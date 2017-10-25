The Texas edition of Hispanicize took place in Houston July 29th as a way to bring together and empower Hispanic digital content creators, cultural influencers and creative entrepreneurs in Texas.Local and national multicultural digital creators shared in-depth knowledge on photography, shooting and editing video, branding, social media and more.There were sessions also devoted to entrepreneurship and cultural themes that touch marketing, the arts, journalism, and leadership.Organizers say Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the nations and understanding the Hispanic multi-cultural market is key to succeeding. One of the goals of Hispanicize Texas is to inform local business about the Hispanic market as well as bring together social content creators.Juan Alanis and Anjelica Cazares of Juan of Words and Big Oak Tree Media, DiMe Media, Texas Latino Bloggers, FAB Latinos, Círculo de Mujeres DFW, and a statewide advisory board helped organize the event.