HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As the heat turns up and the summer clouds make their way, have you thought about taking a trip in the great outdoors?
We're taking a look at the top state parks in Texas, compiled by travel experts at Oyster.com.
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
At the top of the pink granite rock, you can catch some incredible views of the area.
- Caddo Lake State Park
Caddo Lake features countless bayous, ponds and cypress swamps for Texans to explore by kayak or canoe.
- Big Bend Ranch State Park
Big Bend Ranch is the biggest state park at 238 square miles.
- Palo Duro Canyon State Park
The park is the second largest canyon in the country and located in the panhandle near Amarillo.
