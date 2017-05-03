SOCIETY

Hiking or taking the canoe? Your top state parks in Texas

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the best state parks in Texas. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the heat turns up and the summer clouds make their way, have you thought about taking a trip in the great outdoors?

We're taking a look at the top state parks in Texas, compiled by travel experts at Oyster.com.

  • Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

At the top of the pink granite rock, you can catch some incredible views of the area.

  • Caddo Lake State Park

Caddo Lake features countless bayous, ponds and cypress swamps for Texans to explore by kayak or canoe.

  • Big Bend Ranch State Park

Big Bend Ranch is the biggest state park at 238 square miles.
  • Palo Duro Canyon State Park

The park is the second largest canyon in the country and located in the panhandle near Amarillo.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societytravelfamilyparktexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward signs off
Where did the kitten go?
Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
Houston deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 young boys
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
Show More
Beauty regimens for men
Galveston College ranked Texas' top community college
Neighbor rescues elderly woman from house fire
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Katy teen identified as victim of UT campus stabbing
More News
Top Video
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle
Neighbor rescues elderly woman from house fire
More Video