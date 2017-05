Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Caddo Lake State Park

Big Bend Ranch State Park

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

As the heat turns up and the summer clouds make their way, have you thought about taking a trip in the great outdoors?We're taking a look at the top state parks in Texas, compiled by travel experts at Oyster.com At the top of the pink granite rock, you can catch some incredible views of the area.Caddo Lake features countless bayous, ponds and cypress swamps for Texans to explore by kayak or canoe.Big Bend Ranch is the biggest state park at 238 square miles.The park is the second largest canyon in the country and located in the panhandle near Amarillo.