Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
BREAKING NEWS
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Warning
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Good News
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Warning
Full Story
SOCIETY
Look at high-profile cases involving moms accused of harming their children
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2123973" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at recent cases involving mothers accused of harming their children. (KTRK)
KTRK
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 05:04PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Take a look at high-profile cases involving mothers accused of harming their children.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
society
digital doc
Houston
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
DIY nightmare: Alarm clock stuck in wall has gone off for 13 years
Elephants rescue calf after it falls in pool
SPONSORED: ROAD TRIPS DO'S AND DONT'S
Ken doll gets makeover
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Houston area
14 injured on flight to IAH due to turbulence
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
Suspect shot after explosion at Brussels train station
OJ Simpson's parole hearing set July 20
Interactive map forecast cone for Tropical Storm Cindy
Injuries reported after METRO bus accident
Show More
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Carnival changes itinerary due to Tropical Storm Cindy
Flood insurance 101: What you need to know
Van carrying zoo animals overturns near Hockley
The history of naming hurricanes
More News
Top Video
What you need to know about GOES-16 satellite
Amazon bringing the latest fashion to your front door
The difference between weather watches and warnings
Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Stretch Your Dollar
Turn to Ted
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Mirror Mirror
Good News
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston