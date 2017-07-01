SOCIETY

Houston Fire Department and woman reunited 3 years later

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman who suffered a near-death heart problem thanked the first responders who came to her rescue.

Her husband was just as thankful.

"When I found Christine, I thought that was the end and it was all I could do to remember to call 911," said Kent Guida.

Guida said first responderers arrived in minutes to help save his wife who collapsed at home three years ago. Thursday, his wife Christine got the chance to visit and thank the team of fire fighters from Houston Fire Station 33 who restored her pulse.

"I cannot thank you enough for all you do. And it made a huge difference in my outcome for sure," said Christine Doner.

Although its been three years since she went into cardiac arrest, she hopes her visit encourages them to keep up the life-saving work they do.

