SOCIETY

Social media goes purple for Spirit Day to fight bullying of LGBT youth

(Shutterstock)

One out of four children is bullied at school, but that number is much higher for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. A 2015 study found that as much as 89 percent of LGBT youth had experienced some type of "peer victimization" in the past year alone.

Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.

Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about bullying

LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.

To raise awareness for the cause, celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations went purple on Thursday -- both in their wardrobes and on their social media profiles.

Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyteenlgbtbullyinganti-bullyingsocial media
Load Comments
Related
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Disney encourages you to #ChooseKindness for National Bullying Prevention Month
SOCIETY
It's a family affair: Meet Tilman Fertitta's children
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
A deep dive into the 'Take a Knee' controversy
Cop buys gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
More Society
Top Stories
Woman and child hit by vehicle in Sienna Plantation
Deshaun Watson helping furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Homeowner killed when 3 suspects burst into home
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Passenger plane in scary low flyover
Hours before D-SNAP site open traffic gridlocked
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Houston Astros to sell World Series tickets today
Gunshot victim dies after crashing truck into house
Show More
Higher humidity, clouds blow into Houston today
Rockets reign over Kings without Chris Paul
Slain boy was forced to eat feces, brother testifies
Netflix customers to get notified today about price hike
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
More News
Photos
BOO! Halloween decorations across Houston area
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Public figures send love to Vegas after mass shooting
More Photos