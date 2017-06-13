ABC13 & YOU

Barrier Breakers Award luncheon to honor Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Judge Robert Eckles

You are coordially invited to the Barrier Breakers luncheon on June 27. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Career and Recovery Resources, a United Way agency, invites you to join them in honoring Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Harris County Judge Robert Eckels at the 21st Barrier Breakers luncheon on June 27, 2017.

The award luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Houston, at 1200 Louisiana at Polk Street.

Proceeds from the event helps support Career and Recovery Resources' mission to help people overcome barriers to get jobs.

The organization provides career counseling and other job placement services to those in need.

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit the Career and Recovery Resources website at www.careerandrecovery.org.

