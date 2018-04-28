SOCIETY

Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"

Dr. Evan Antin talks about being named People Mag's "Sexiest Veterinarian." (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Hello, Dr. Evan Antin.

He's Instagram's most-followed veterinarian and People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian." On Saturday, Antin brought his headlining act to Oak Meadow Park in Cypress.


Antin went viral after he was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive" in 2014 and again in 2017.

"For me it's been a positive thing," Antin told ABC13. "It's help me gain more outreach for animals and veterinary medicine and wildlife conservation. I just used it in that way as much as possible."

So, how did he get such a title?

"People Magazine reached out to me," Antin said. "They asked if they could title me that."

Antin studied evolutionary and ecological biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder and spent multiple semesters abroad in Australia and Tanzania.
