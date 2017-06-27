HCC is one of the first higher education institutions in the nation to use Apple's newly released SWIFT curriculum designed to give students the tools they need to become app developers. (KTRK)
Houston Community College Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado discusses an important new partnership between Houston Community College and Apple Computers in the video above.
HCC is one of the first higher education institutions in the nation to use Apple's newly released SWIFT curriculum designed to give students the tools they need to become app developers.