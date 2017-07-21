WEEKEND GUIDE

Have a doggone crazy weekend in Houston

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows is one of the finest indoor dog shows in the country, and it starts Wednesday and goes through the weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Friday, July 21

Cinco Ranch Food Truck Friday
25202 Springwood Lake Drive, Katy
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Houston World Series of Dog Shows
NRG Park
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Christian Youth Day
Wet'n'Wild SplashTown, Spring
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Travis Tritt in Concert
Arena Theatre, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Summer Music Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Houston
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Coffee with a Cop
Beacon Federal Credit Union, La Porte
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Movies in the Park: Moana
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk

NOLA Nights with Rouxpour
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Express Theatre's Hilltop Festival for Children: The Adventures of Santa Claus - Christmas in July!
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Annual Beltram Bash
25602 Canyon Sands Lane, Richmond
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Limitless Boots & Bling
Warehouse Live
6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Mutant Slime Blob Breach
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.

Shawn Mendes with Special Guest Charlie Puth
Toyota Center
7:30 p.m.

Dog Days of Summer Parking Lot Party
Doc's Motorworks Bar & Grill, Houston
4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.

Bridal Extravaganza Show
George R. Brown Convention Center
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Houston World Series of Dog Shows
NRG Park
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Celebration of Hope
Holocaust Museum Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Houston Dental Festival
St. Joseph Medical Plaza, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

MAFA Summer Bash 2017
6230 Highway 6, Missouri City
Free entry but some of the events may cost money.
11:00 a.m.

Under the Lights Market by Night
1607 North Main Street, Pearland
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Salty Supper N3
Reef 2600 Travis Street, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Bridal Extravaganza Show
George R. Brown Convention Center
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Houston World Series of Dog Shows
NRG Park
8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Pluckers 22nd Anniversary Week Celebration
Enjoy discount wings and drink specials all weekend long.

iQuriousKids Family Fencing Event
Alliance Fencing Academy, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Gypsy Rose Market Kemah
Kemah Community Center
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

