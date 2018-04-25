About 50 Hurricane Harvey survivors were served eviction notices Wednesday at the Spanish Village apartment complex in southeast Houston.They said deputies ordered them to leave immediately, with about 12 units vacant.Theodore Grant is one of the survivors who stayed in shelters following the monster storm. He found all of his life's belongings, including a Red Cross Shelter blanket, out on the curb."About seven in the morning, we got a real loud knock on the door. I rushed up to see who it was," said Grant. "It was our friendly constables who told us we have mere minutes to get our stuff out."Eyewitness News contacted apartment management.Within an hour, the evictions had been halted.A manager wouldn't provide any details. She just said she was ordered to return residents their keys and allow them to move back into the apartments.Eyewitness News has learned a charity helped place the survivors late last year. The Houston Coalition for the Homeless then stepped up and paid the rent through Dec. 31, 2017.A representative with the coalition said they were promised residents would find a long term solution by 2018.There's currently no more funds to help cover the rent.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's office told ABC13 they're working to find a solution between the owner and residents.