SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years
ktrk
Friday, April 20, 2018 07:08AM
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.
Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.
PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Related Topics:
society
queen elizabeth
royals
royal family
buzzworthy
distraction
watercooler
photos
u.s. & world
This Day In History
