H-Town is hopping with these fun weekend events

The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!SoulCycle Memorial, Houston6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.Cactus Music, Houston4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.The Pavilion, The Woodlands8:00 p.m.Southdown Park7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.http://www.discoverygreen.com/rainbowJAM Park 3705 Lyons5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Sugar Land town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.8:30 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, HoustonFree Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Southdown Park, Pearland7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Children's Museum of Houston, Houston10:00 a.m.St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Houston12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.25330 Richard Rd, SpringKirby Icehouse, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Cane Island Amenity Village, Katy7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2245 West Alabama, Houston2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Washington-on-the-Brazos10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Grogan's Mill Village Center8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1802 Yale St., Houston10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.8:30 p.m.Waterway Square, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Health Museum, Health1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.Hotel Derek, Houston11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Sawdust Road Baptist Church, Spring7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Jones Lawn, Discovery Green2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.37th Street and Seawall Blvd., GalvestonDuskKemah BoardwalkFree salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.