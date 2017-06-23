H-Town is hopping with these fun weekend events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, June 23
SoulCycle Pride Ride
SoulCycle Memorial, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Jon Wolfe In-Store Performance
Cactus Music, Houston
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Featured Friday: Native Americans in Texas
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
NOLA Nights with Rouxpour
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
The Texas Music Festival Orchestra
The Pavilion, The Woodlands
8:00 p.m.
Pearland Concerts in the Park: City Nights
Southdown Park
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Land Rover Houston Central's Rainbow on the Green presented by Legacy Community Health
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
http://www.discoverygreen.com/rainbow
Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Beethoven's Eroica
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Kris Collins
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Johnny & The Spinsations
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Children's Museum of Houston goes bananas for Minions
Children's Museum of Houston, Houston
10:00 a.m.
23rd Annual Juneteenth Ally Awards
St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Moyz Street Food 1st Anniversary Celebration
25330 Richard Rd, Spring
HTXO Mid-Year Party
Kirby Icehouse, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Cane Island Summer of Fun and Music with RadioKaty
Cane Island Amenity Village, Katy
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Hops Meet Barley Summer Give Back
2245 West Alabama, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Music in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Music + Yoga
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Juneteenth Heritage Celebration
Washington-on-the-Brazos
10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kingwood Summerfest
Kingwood Town Center Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Misfit Toys One Year Anniversary Party
1802 Yale St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Beethoven's Eroica
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.
The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Rock the Plaza featuring Cypress Republic Band
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Girlology: Something New About You
The Health Museum, Health
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
7th Annual Dare 2 Aspire Conference for Women & Moms in Business Tour
Hotel Derek, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Whitlee Casey & Richard Savercool in Concert
Sawdust Road Baptist Church, Spring
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sundays in the Park: Nativ Symphony
Jones Lawn, Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring James Kelly
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
