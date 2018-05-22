SOCIETY

Grocery store censors 'Summa Cum Laude' graduation cake

Graduation cake arrives with censorship

SOUTH CAROLINA (KTRK) --
A South Carolina high school grad received a not-so-sweet surprise from a Publix grocery store this weekend.

Jacob Koscinski graduated summa cum laude on Saturday from a Christian-based home school program, so his mom decided to order him a cake.

"He did not know we were getting a cake because he is not a big cake eater. So we were all standing there waiting to see it, and when we opened it, it was a huge shock to all of us," said Cara.

Cara Koscinkski said she ordered a sheet cake through Publix, but when she requested the bakery to include Jacob's honor, she was alerted profane or special characters were not allowed.

"The website had censored me, and this is a website that you can refer to for the Latin term for summa cum laude, which means highest honors, " Cara said.

Cara said when her husband picked up the cake from Publix, he didn't notice that the bakery omitted the middle Latin word "cum."

"The cake experience was kind of frustrating and humiliating because I had to explain to my friends and family what that meant. And they were giggling uncontrollably. At least my friends were," Jacob Koscinski said.

The family said the Publix manager apologized and offered a refund.

"It's fine for us to be compensated for the cake. We're just happy that our son graduated school and has a bright future," Cara said.

Jacob plans to attend Wingate University in the fall and major in pre-med.
