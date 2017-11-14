'Green Loop' could replace I-45 downtown in the future

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1943873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News traffic reporter Katherine Whaley is looking into the future of Houston traffic.

Houston could be getting more green spaces downtown for its 200th birthday if the authors of a proposal known as "Plan Downtown" get their way.A group led by partner organizations along with city, county and community leaders are pushing for a proposed Green Loop if TxDOT reroutes I-45 to the east side of downtown.The result would be a 5-mile system of trails, parks and civic spaces, such as libraries, schools and community centers.The project also seeks to protect the city by absorbing stormwater, reducing the rise of floodwaters in the streets during flash flooding events."Where a gray loop of 20th century infrastructure currently defines these edges, a 'green loop' comprised of green spaces and trails will stimulate development of prime opportunity sites, offer new multi-functional open spaces that manage water, and provide recreational and public assembly opportunities," the proposal states.