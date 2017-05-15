SOCIETY

Teacher launched a GoFundMe campaign to give every child at her school a bike

EMBED </>More Videos

A teacher's GoFundMe campaign brought her students nothing but joy. (GoFudMe)

When first-grade teacher Katie Blomquist realized that one of her students had never owned a bike she decided to start a campaign to give every student at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina a brand-new bike.

"I chose a bike because a bike represents so many things, the main being joy," Blomquist told ABC.

Within seven months she was able to raise more than $80,000 for bikes, helmets and locks for 650 students at the South Carolina school.

Seeing the sense of joy that her students had in receiving their bikes inspired Blomquist to create a nonprofit organization that aims to help spread joy to other kids across the country.
Related Topics:
societyteacherfeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Teen wows school by driving tractor to prom night
Preview the "Space City Liftoff Music Festival"
Houston business owners could win thousands
Miss Black UT responds to backlash
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
9-year-old injured after men shot up Houston home
The Woodlands doctor suspended for drinking on job
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
Suspect in Houston dancer's killing now on the run
BEWARE of worldwide cyberextortion attack
'Thank you for your love': JJ Watt reads letter to mom
Show More
Public upset over veteran's visitation with no coffin
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
Frightening: 1 in 3 homeless teens will be paid for sex
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
More News
Top Video
'Thank you for your love': JJ Watt reads letter to mom
We've partnered with Community Impact Newspaper
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
More Video