8-year-old Jayden White received an amazing gift just in time for Halloween.Jayden has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair to get around, but now she has a new set of wheels.The wheelchair, made to look like Vanellope Von Schweetz's race car from the Disney movie "Wreck-it Ralph", was built by non-profit organization Magic Wheelchair. The non-profit builds these costumes for children in wheelchairs.Jayden's online application was chosen and El Diamante High School's Advanced 3D art class was chosen to create the custom design.Jayden chose Glitch as the focus of the Wreck-It Ralph theme, which was created using light-weight insulation foam and is engineered to fit the particular needs of the wheelchair.Officials said, the project was funded through community donations to the Magic Wheelchair organization.Jayden's mother says they'll use it to go trick or treating on Tuesday.