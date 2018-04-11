SOCIETY

New York City Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl Scout troop with homeless members holds first cookie sale (KTRK)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A special group of Girl Scouts in New York City are setting a lofty goal for themselves this cookie selling season.

Girl Scouts from Troop 6000, the city's first homeless shelter-based troop, are selling cookies for the first time and have set a goal of selling 6,000 boxes.

The girls, who all live in homeless shelters, have set up an exclusive cookie stand inside Kellogg's NYC, a cereal cafe located on East 17th Street in Union Square.

"The biggest impact that we see and when you talk to the girls you'll hear them say, is that they belong to something, they have a sisterhood within the other Girl Scouts," said Meredith Maskara of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. "They talk to other girls who may be in their same situation who feel alone, and they feel like they have a stronger sense of community and belonging overall."

The troop was established in March 2017 through a partnership between the city's Department of Homeless Services and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygirl scoutshomelesscookiesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
Construction workers uncover human remains at work site
Dickinson Harvey victims threatened with fines over storm debris
Meet Miss Pasadena Senior 2018
More Society
Top Stories
Man found shot to death at construction site in east Harris Co.
Glitch disrupts STAAR testing for some Houston area students
15-year-old girl reported missing in Harris County
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is 'inevitable'
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
Show More
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Woman adopts boy after meeting his birth mother on flight
More News