Bronx girl burned by boiling water at sleepover released from hospital

Kemberly Richardson spoke with the mother of the young girl scalded with boiling water at a sleepover.

Good news! An 11-year-old girl who was badly burned when boiling water was poured on her face at a Bronx sleepover has been released from the hospital.

Jamoneisha Merrit was released Friday from Harlem Hospital after she was burned on August 7th. She is recovering from second and third degree burns on her face and body.
Merritt fell asleep on a couch at 4 a.m.and awoke to a 12-year-old girl allegedly pouring the boiling water on her.

The 12-year-old girl is charged as a juvenile and the case will be handled in family court.
