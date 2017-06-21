Talk about a big snake!
Derrick Koh shared a video on Facebook of a giant cobra slithering into an apartment in Johor, Malaysia on June 18. The snake can be seen moving up the walls before entering a small window.
The Fire and Rescue department was called to retrieve the snake but Derrick said that the animal could not be found. The Viral Media Johor Facebook page said the snake was later caught by firefighters according to The Star.
