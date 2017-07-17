SOCIETY

Get your tickets for the CultureMap Country Club Party!

EMBED </>More Videos

CultureMap country club event Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Put on your pearls, tennis skirts, and pop that collar...CultureMap is having a Country Club Party!

Be ready to mix and mingle on the rooftop desk at SkyHouse River Oaks Thursday from 6:30-9 p.m.

Come hungry because there will be bites by Liberty Kitchen, in addition to drinks by Gentleman Jack whiskey, Deep Ellum Brewing Company, and Topo Chico.

Who doesn't like to be pampered? Get a hairstyle refresh by the Argyle League and DryBar.

There will be fun games - from Bocce ball to mini golf, and shopping from Sid Mashburn and Ann Mashburn.

If you're still looking for something to wear, you can head over to the River Oaks retailer now and choose from the styles they've pulled perfect for the country club theme.

Tickets are $25 per person, and 100 percent of sales benefit Candlelighters Houston, which supports families facing childhood cancer.

For tickets and more details, head to CultureMap.com.

Related Topics:
societypartyHouston CultureMap
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston moving
Artificial sweeteners don't help weight loss
Former prisoner misses job interview to save motorist
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
More Society
Top Stories
FOR SALE: Les Alexander announces Rockets up for sale
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
STAY ALERT: Watch for another round of storms
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
27 contact lenses found in woman's eye
Take a guess! RodeoHouston to make big annoucement
2nd Hedwig Village murder suspect under suicide watch
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Show More
Houston firefighters group fight for equal pay
Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser
Former prisoner misses job interview to save motorist
Woman who spent weeks in coma reunites with nurse
97-year-old war veteran finally gets high school diploma
More News
Top Video
Cowboys top list as world's most valuable franchise
27 contact lenses found in woman's eye
Waterspout spotted in La Porte near Sylvan Beach
Walmart apologizes for racial slur in item description
More Video