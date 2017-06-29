SOCIETY

Get ready to "Adore' Prince like never before

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready to pull out your 'Raspberry Beret' because Prince is coming to Houston.

The Houston Symphony will celebrate the Prince collection with a full rock band and lead vocalist.

Marshall Charloff, the front man for the night, is known for his performances in The Purple Xperience, and the same band that brought The Music of Led Zeppelin across the country. Charloff brings life to songs like 'When Doves Cry' and 'Purple Rain' with his vocal imitation and and multi-instrumental powers on the gutar, piano and drums.

Hop in your 'Little Red Corvette' and head on down to Jones Hall for the Performing Arts on July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $55 on the Houston Symphony website or you can call 713-224-7575.

