HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!
Friday, June 2
Kayak Lake Paloma
Riva Row Boat House, The Woodlands
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Pearl Theater Presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Pearl Theater, Houston
8:00 p.m.
Houston OCD Conference
The Council on Recovery, Houston
12:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED
NRG Arena
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Giving Spirits Concert benefitting Hope for Three
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Olympic Day Free BMX Racing
Katy BMX, 4603 Schlipf Rd.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music and kids activities followed by the free movie Sing.
5:00 p.m.
Sizzling Summer Dance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Compagnie XY
Avenida Plaza, Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
New Rec Center Open House & Movie Series
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
Open house activities followed by a free screening of The Jungle Book in the amphitheater.
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Trolls
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Brazos Valley All Stars
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Concerts in the Park: Mango Punch
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Annual Spring Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Pearl Theater Presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Pearl Theater, Houston
8:00 p.m.
13th Annual Empty Bowls Houston
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED
NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Extreme Weather Ready Expo
George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
National Trails Day
Heritage Park, League City
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Galveston ArtWalk
Various downtown Galveston locations
National Learn to Row Day
Oyster Creek Boathouse
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Lyrics & Lawn Games
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.
Accordion Kings & Queens
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music, creature encounters, activities and movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets.
12:00 p.m.
Coffee & Cars
South parking lot near the Memorial City Mall food court entrance
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Texas! Camping Basics
Houston Willowbrook REI
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
31st Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition
East Beach, Galveston, TX
9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Compagnie XY
Avenida Plaza, Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Secret Life of Pets
Discovery Green
8:45 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night: Moana
Memorial Hermann Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Ann Wilson of Heart in Concert
Arena Theatre, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Annual Spring Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED
NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Pearl Theater Presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Pearl Theater, Houston
3:00 p.m.
Edible Houston Cake Walk Celebration
Saint Arnold's Brewing Company, Houston
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Every Purpose Under the Heaven
Morris Cultural Arts Center at Houston Baptist University
7:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Sandcastle Building Lessons
Stewart Beach, Galveston
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music and kids activities followed by the free movie Grease
12:00 p.m.
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Second Baptist 'Praise in the Park'
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
