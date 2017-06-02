WEEKEND GUIDE

Dinosaurs and acrobats take over Houston for just some of the weekend fun

EMBED </>More Videos

Find out what's free this week! (Focke Strangmann)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Friday, June 2

Kayak Lake Paloma
Riva Row Boat House, The Woodlands
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pearl Theater Presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Pearl Theater, Houston
8:00 p.m.

Houston OCD Conference
The Council on Recovery, Houston
12:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED
NRG Arena
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Giving Spirits Concert benefitting Hope for Three
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Olympic Day Free BMX Racing
Katy BMX, 4603 Schlipf Rd.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music and kids activities followed by the free movie Sing.
5:00 p.m.

Sizzling Summer Dance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Compagnie XY
Avenida Plaza, Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

New Rec Center Open House & Movie Series
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
Open house activities followed by a free screening of The Jungle Book in the amphitheater.
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Trolls
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Spring Concert Series: Brazos Valley All Stars
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: Mango Punch
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Annual Spring Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Pearl Theater Presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Pearl Theater, Houston
8:00 p.m.

13th Annual Empty Bowls Houston
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED
NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Extreme Weather Ready Expo
George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

National Trails Day
Heritage Park, League City
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Galveston ArtWalk
Various downtown Galveston locations

National Learn to Row Day
Oyster Creek Boathouse
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Lyrics & Lawn Games
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.

Accordion Kings & Queens
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.

School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music, creature encounters, activities and movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets.
12:00 p.m.

Coffee & Cars
South parking lot near the Memorial City Mall food court entrance
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Texas! Camping Basics
Houston Willowbrook REI
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

31st Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition
East Beach, Galveston, TX
9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Compagnie XY
Avenida Plaza, Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green: Secret Life of Pets
Discovery Green
8:45 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night: Moana
Memorial Hermann Pavilion
7:00 p.m.

Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Ann Wilson of Heart in Concert
Arena Theatre, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Annual Spring Home & Garden Show
The Woodlands Waterway Marriott
9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED
NRG Arena
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Pearl Theater Presents Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
Pearl Theater, Houston
3:00 p.m.

Edible Houston Cake Walk Celebration
Saint Arnold's Brewing Company, Houston
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Every Purpose Under the Heaven
Morris Cultural Arts Center at Houston Baptist University
7:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Sandcastle Building Lessons
Stewart Beach, Galveston
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music and kids activities followed by the free movie Grease
12:00 p.m.

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Second Baptist 'Praise in the Park'
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
What's happening around town today?
Don't waste your weekend! What to do around Houston
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
12 amusement, water parks to visit in Texas this summer
OOPS! Water tower has 'sex' painted on it
Typhoon Texas proves everything is bigger in Texas
Superheroes scale hospital walls to bring joy to kids
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: HCSO to give update on deadly Denny's fight
North Shore HS teen found dead outside home in NE Houston
Cy-Fair teen turns down 7 Ivy League acceptances
Woodlands man released from Dominican Republic prison
Woman drowns in pool of SW Houston retirement home
3 reasons traffic will be worse this weekend
OOPS! Water tower has 'sex' painted on it
Show More
Baby overdoses, older brother calls 911
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
WATCH: Toddler flees 'traffic stop' in Barbie Jeep
At least 36 killed in Philippine casino attack
Free Press Summer Fest parking and transportation
More News
Top Video
North Shore HS teen found dead outside home in NE Houston
OOPS! Water tower has 'sex' painted on it
Houston bakeries with creative donut flavors
Woodlands man released from Dominican Republic prison
More Video