SOCIETY

Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding in Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Man claims florist wouldn't provide services for his gay wedding. (KTRK)

An Indiana man says he was denied service at a flower shop because he's marrying another man.

Last Thursday, Elliott posted on Facebook that he tried to buy flowers for his upcoming wedding.

He says the conversation with the store owner changed when he told her he was marrying a man.

Elliott says she then told him she couldn't help him because she was going on vacation. Elliott says he's not mad about it.

"Everybody has their beliefs, and you can believe whatever you want to believe, but if you're working for the public and in the public, you should be able to set those aside for the public and for your job," Elliott said.

The flower shop hasn't commented. Indiana shops legally don't have to provide services against their religious beliefs, but the law also says these business can't discriminate against the LGBT community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygay marriageu.s. & worldgay rightslgbtdiscriminationweddingIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News