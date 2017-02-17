MARDI GRAS

Galveston ups security ahead of Mardi Gras weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Learn how officials are working to keep Galveston safe during Mardi Gras festivities.

By
GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --
With nearly 400,000 visitors expected, Galveston's Mardi Gras festivities are among the nations largest. This year, there will additional security measures, which may go unnoticed by those partying.

Events in Europe last year, which saw pedestrians struck and killed when terrorists used stolen trucks as deadly weapon in attacks in France and Germany, prompted the security enhancements.

"We're taking appropriate actions to make sure we're doing whatever we can to safeguard all our attendees," said Lt Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Department.

Concrete barriers have been placed around the perimeter of the ten-block event's entertainment district.

"We added Jersey barriers to those, so once the concrete barriers have been dropped, it's very hard to get any vehicle in and out of the event, which is the goal," Schirard said.

Bomb sweeps were conducted in the area around vendor booths earlier. Detection canines trained to find explosives also inspected the area. More sweeps will be made even as Mardi Gras is underway.

The area has also been designated a no-fly zone for drones.

Another security feature has been added to the event by the City of Galveston, which purchased new software for it.

It's a text alert system especially for Mardi Gras to warn people of a public safety threat. Dial 409-515-8010, and type the word add. You'll be notified in the event of an emergency.

"If we have an issue down in the entertainment district, we'll ask festival-goers to evacuate, but we hope we don't need to use it," said Jaree Hefner, spokesperson for the City of Galveston.

SEE ALSO: Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras
EMBED More News Videos

Fiesta Gras in Galveston is just a few days away! Take a look at what you can expect.

Related Topics:
societymardi grassecuritypartyGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities
2017 Mardi Gras! Galveston lineup announced
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras lights up the night in Galveston!
MARDI GRAS
Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities
2017 Mardi Gras! Galveston lineup announced
PHOTOS: Mardi Gras lights up the night in Galveston!
Mardi Gras in Galveston: Inside party preparations
More mardi gras
SOCIETY
SI model Bianca Balti shares modeling tips
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
Eco-friendly makeup line gives back to Houston's foster kids
Watch these adorable triplets dance with their mom
More Society
Top Stories
No charges for teacher accused of sex with student
Man rescues four 100 miles off the coast in bad weather
Coach charged after throwing dodgeball at student
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands
Rain moving out, but more on the way
Suspect arrested in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Show More
Should the Texans trade JJ Watt?
Houston restaurants raise funds to protect immigrant rights
DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundups
Agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
More News
Top Video
Friends and family remember Magnolia teen killed in crash
Carlo's Bakery from 'Cake Boss' coming to The Woodlands
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
SI model Bianca Balti shares modeling tips
More Video