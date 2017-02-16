Galveston gears up for Fiesta Gras festivities

GALVESTON, TX (KTRK) --Get ready, Galveston -- for the 106th year, Fiesta Gras is coming in hot!
The day-long celebration of Hispanic heritage includes three live entertainment acts, including a performance by Grammy award-winning headliner La Mafia.
The festivities kick off on Sunday, Feb. 19 with the LULAC 151 Tejano Gras Parade at 1:30 p.m. The Mega 101 parade starts at 4:00 p.m.
Admission to the entertainment district is $22 for adults, and children can enter for free. Tickets are on sale at participating Houston-area Fiesta Marts. Click here for more information.
Mardi Gras celebrations will take over Galveston for the next two weeks, with 20 parades and 30 concerts planned. Galveston's celebration is billed as the largest in Texas and the third-largest in the country.
Those who want to join in the Mardis Gras festivities can join the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade at 8:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Anybody with a decorated umbrella can join the 4,000-person parade, which culminates with a dancing of the Hokey Pokey in front of The Tremont House. The parade currently holds the Guinness World Record for most people dancing with an umbrella.