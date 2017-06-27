MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) --The city of Manvel, Texas, turned back a permit that would have allowed an empty mansion to house numerous homeless veterans. The decision, though, didn't end the intended mission to give back to service members.
Manvel council members this month denied a light commercial use permit on the 60,175-square-foot home, according to Country Living.
Earlier this year, the owners of the home agreed to lease the 46-bedroom mansion to the nonprofit Bailey's Home, which was established by Navy veteran Christa Mode.
Residents reportedly were concerned about homeless veterans living in the neighborhood.
Down but not out, Mode's mission to find a home for less-fortunate service members found new life. The owners of the home decided to lease out their Houston office space to Bailey's Home.
In turn, Manvel Mansion will be used as the new business headquarters for its owners, who run a real estate investment firm.
