PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Bubba's 33 is raising money for families of the fallen officers killed in last year's police ambush in Dallas.
The Pasadena restaurant, along with the chain's other Texas locations, are donating 10 percent of all food sales Wednesday, July 12 directly to Assist the Officer Foundation fund.
The fund was established to support the families of the victims.
The restaurants are open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight Wednesday.
Along with Pasadena, the participating locations are located in Amarillo, Mesquite, Waco, Longview and Corpus Christi.
The ambush in Dallas killed five officers and two civilians and injured nine others.
