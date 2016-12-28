SOCIETY

Fulshear police get creative on social media
Fulshear police are using social media to humanize the department.

FULSHEAR, TX (KTRK) --
On Christmas Day, Fulshear Police Captain Mike McCoy posted his own version of a holiday story on Facebook.

It had some drama, anxious moments, and a happy ending, except for the 3 teenage suspects arrested and charged with stealing a woman's purse as she was walking into a mall to buy presents.

The purse was recovered, as well as a stolen truck in which they were riding. "Grinches, angry elves, and not-so-wise men" is how McCoy described them.

It's creative writing and his own brand of humor that has generated a large following on the Fulshear Police Department's Facebook page. Fulshear has just under 6000 residents, but the page has more than 9000 followers.

McCoy is the page administrator. He retired from HPD three years ago, and helped start that department's social media presence. He also helped the Rosenberg Police Department develop their social media accounts.

"I like to draw people in with humor," McCoy said. "It's about telling a story. They're not going to read if the content doesn't engage them," he said.

FULSHEAR NEWS: Friendly deer free after it was found tied up behind Fulshear home

To develop interest, McCoy has shot videos, including a traffic stop that featured Star War characters. It went viral, and was shared around the world.
As much as putting a smile on people's faces, the content also helps establish a connection between followers and the police department. "It opens communication," McCoy said.

When crime hits in the community, that communication comes into play, helping to solve cases. "They go to our facebook page, read about what's happening. They may say I know that person, he lives next door, and the case gets solved."

It's also building a relationship with residents as the Fulshear area continues to grow quickly. Although still small by big city standards, the area's population has multiplied over the past decade. The police department used to have a handful of officers, but now has more than 20.

If you want to have a laugh, or get some crime prevention tips, go to @Fulshear Police on Facebook.
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
