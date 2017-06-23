SOCIETY

8th Wonder Brewery celebrates Houston Slab Holiday

The Slab Party at 8th Wonder is free.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
8th Wonder Brewery is hosting the biggest slab event of the year.

On Sunday, you'll get a chance to see slab cars up close with Houston rap artists Paul Wall, Lil Keke and many more.

Texan Wire Wheels, Redline Keith, Serious Whips and Slab Ridaz are hosting a slab party at the east downtown brewery from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is free. Just show up!

In May, Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Katherine Whaley introduced you to the Houston's slab car culture and the music that goes along with it.

Slabs have been around since the 80s, but they are getting fresh attention due to social media and Houston's "chopped and screwed" rap music.
Slab car culture and music connected to Houston

Must-haves for slabs:
  • High-gloss candy paint
  • Elbows: those spoked out rims that stick out
  • A fifth wheel and chrome grill
  • A pop trunk in the back
  • A flying goddess at the front


PHOTOS: Slab cars around H-town
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
