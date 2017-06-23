HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --8th Wonder Brewery is hosting the biggest slab event of the year.
On Sunday, you'll get a chance to see slab cars up close with Houston rap artists Paul Wall, Lil Keke and many more.
Texan Wire Wheels, Redline Keith, Serious Whips and Slab Ridaz are hosting a slab party at the east downtown brewery from noon to 6 p.m.
The event is free. Just show up!
In May, Eyewitness News Traffic Reporter Katherine Whaley introduced you to the Houston's slab car culture and the music that goes along with it.
SLAB Holiday Car Show at WonderWorld. Sunday June 25th 11a-6p. 2202 Dallas Street. #8thWonder pic.twitter.com/buEAkc4sc8— 8th Wonder Brewery (@8thWonderBrew) June 17, 2017
Slabs have been around since the 80s, but they are getting fresh attention due to social media and Houston's "chopped and screwed" rap music.
Must-haves for slabs:
- High-gloss candy paint
- Elbows: those spoked out rims that stick out
- A fifth wheel and chrome grill
- A pop trunk in the back
- A flying goddess at the front
