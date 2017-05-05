Free margaritas, music and more to start May!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for week of 5/5 - 5/11:
Friday, May 5
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Sean Richards
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Concert in the Park featuring Gio Chamba
Historic Market Square Park
6:00 p.m.
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Greenspoint Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
Tyke Hike: Recycling Fun
Baytown Nature Center
Educational program for preschool aged children.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Movies in May - Finding Dory
Heritage Place, Conroe
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Organic DelishFish Sampling
Discovery Green
2:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
No DWI Free Holiday Rides for Cinco de Mayo 2017
Houston
Make the right decision to not drink and drive this Cinco de Mayo. Pay for a taxi or ride sharing service and Sutliff & Stout, PLLC will reimburse you.
HEB Movie Night - Sing
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m.
Party on the Patio
Integrity Mortgage Group
108 This Way, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Live music and shrimp/crawfish boil.
Saturday, May 6
Free Brisket Taco and Margarita
Killen's Barbecue, Pearland
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
20th Annual Sprint for Life 5K Run/Walk
MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1155 Pressler St.
5K race, free Kids Zone and food.
7:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Katy Doggie Derby
Katy Dog Park
5414 Franz Rd., Katy
9:00 a.m. - Noon
Books Alive! 8th Annual Children's Book Celebration
Houston Public Library Central Library
500 McKinney St., Houston
Author presentation with Author Grace Lin and a Festival on the Plaza!
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Live Music: John Acevedo
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Main Street Trade Day
West Main Street, La Porte
Browse antiques, collectibles and more!
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Family Fun Day
Constellation Field
The Fort Bend Star and the Sugar Land Skeeters host a day of games and activities that are free for the whole family!
2:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Coffee & Cars
Memorial City Mall South Parking Lot
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Arrive Alive
Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land
Learn how to make your car Bluetooth capable so you can drive hands-free.
11:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green - Ghostbusters
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Hands-on Houston: Painted Tiles
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Pilates in the Park
Historic Market Square Park
10 a.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Greenspoint Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Organic DelishFish Sampling
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Live at Night Waterway Square Music Series - The 1900s
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Market Street Spring Fling Fine Arts Festival
9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Movies Under the Moon - Sing!
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Presentation & Book Signing by Stacy Poole Holden
"People of Memorial Park: Stories from Houston's Favorite Trail"
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Youth Fishing Derby
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Free for children 16 years and younger.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Movie Nite on The Strand: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Saengerfest Park, Galveston
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 7
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
Sunday Night Live
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Spring Car Show
Town Center Park, Kingwood
Noon - 5 p.m.
Rain date is scheduled for May 7th.
Concerts in the Park
Nightbird a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
Northshore Park in the Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Scott Mosby's Spring Car Show
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.
National Lemonade Day
Sugar Land Town Square
Empower your children to be their own business leaders!
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Monday, May 8
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
MOD Pizza Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week
Participating MOD Pizza locations
All teachers and school staff receive a free pizza or salad when they provide their school ID.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
Hope and Healing Center & Institute
Houston
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Guess How Much I Love You
Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Swingin' Seniors Square Dance Club
Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Living the Single Parent Life without Limits
Hope and Healing Center & Institute
Houston
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: Allen Oldies with Ruby and The Reckless
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kidtastic
The Square at Memorial City
Live music and activities for children ages 0 to 4.
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Movie: Office Space
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Rock the Dock: Fab 5 British Invasion Tribute Band
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Yellow Rose Comedy Festival Kickoff Party
Pearl Bar
4216 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007
Astros Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
Bring your lawn chairs to watch the game on the big screen.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Toddler Music with Sessions
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD - Joe Ely
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Double Doozies
Great American Cookies
Every Tuesday in May, buy one Double Doozie, get one Double Doozie free.
Free Edamame with purchase of a Regular Bowl
Genghis Grill
Good Friday, May 5 only!
