Here's what's free for this weekend:Remington College Columbia CampusFree prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Free popcorn included!CityCentre HoustonJohn Acevedo (Flamenco Guitar)7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.*All events are weather permitting.Market Square ParkThis informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.7:15 p.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.A mobile barbershop will parked outside Minute Maid Park for the Astros game. Every facial trim performed, Wahl grooming will be donating $1 to Zero - The end of prostate cancer.5 p.m. - 8 p.m.Remington College Greenspoint CampusFree prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.Sugar Land Town Square10 a.m.Discovery Green1:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.Houston Maritime Museum2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Recommended for ages 5 to 12CityCentre HoustonRock the Plaza featuring Triple Threat Band (Classic Rock)7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.*All events are weather permitting.10th Annual Nature FestBridgeland's Oak Meadow Park10 a.m. - 5 p.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.A mobile barbershop will parked outside Minute Maid Park for the Astros game. Every facial trim performed, Wahl grooming will be donating $1 to Zero - The end of prostate cancer.4 p.m. - 7 p.m.Brays Bayou Greenway MacGregor Park11 a.m. - 4 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park11 a.m. - 3 p.m.2800 Broadway St., PearlandGet a free bird feeder starter kit and two pounds of bird seed, while supplies last.10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.The Club at RiverstoneNoon - 4 p.m.CityCentre HoustonSunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson (Inspirational)5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.*All events are weather permitting.Town Center Park, KingwoodNoon - 5 p.m.Rain date is scheduled for May 7th.Variety piano man Russell BoydNorthshore Park in the Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park12:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green10:30 a.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Any day you download the free app from Sonic you get a free slush! It's the perfect way to cool down on a hot day - for free!Feeling hungry? Download the Schlotzsky's free app and join the 'Lotz4Me' guest rewards program. Get a free small original just by joining. Plus, earn $7 off your bill after your seventh visit.KrogerDownload the coupon for the free 1.5 - 2.5 oz. popcorn today only. Redeem the coupon in participating Kroger stores by Sunday, May 14.