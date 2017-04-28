Free admission to Houston's coolest crawfish boil and more!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for this weekend:
Friday, April 28
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Columbia Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
Family Movie Night - Sing
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free popcorn included!
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
John Acevedo (Flamenco Guitar)
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cuts for a Cause
A mobile barbershop will be parked outside Minute Maid Park for the Astros game. Every facial trim performed, Wahl grooming will be donating $1 to Zero - The end of prostate cancer.
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Greenspoint Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
The Corvette Owners Club of Houston presents the 13th Annual Spring Charity Corvette Car Show
Sugar Land Town Square
10 a.m.
'Fun'-omenal Family Festival
Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Family Fun Day: The Age of Ocean Liners
Houston Maritime Museum
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Recommended for ages 5 to 12
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
Rock the Plaza featuring Triple Threat Band (Classic Rock)
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
One Wild Adventure
10th Annual Nature Fest
Bridgeland's Oak Meadow Park
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Cuts for a Cause
A mobile barbershop will be parked outside Minute Maid Park for the Astros game. Every facial trim performed, Wahl grooming will be donating $1 to Zero - The end of prostate cancer.
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Bayou Greenway Day 2017 Free Outdoor Festival
Brays Bayou Greenway MacGregor Park
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Showcase Kingwood Healthy Living Expo
Kingwood Town Center Park
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop Grand Opening
2800 Broadway St., Pearland
Get a free bird feeder starter kit and two pounds of bird seed, while supplies last.
10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Houston's Coolest Crawfish Boil
The Club at Riverstone
Noon - 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
Sunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson (Inspirational)
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Spring Car Show
Town Center Park, Kingwood
Noon - 5 p.m.
Rain date is scheduled for May 7th.
Concerts in the Park
Variety piano man Russell Boyd
Northshore Park in the Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Scott Mosby's Spring Car Show
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Maisy Goes to the City
Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green
10:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 4
Toddler Music with Sessions
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Free Food
Free Slush
Any day you download the free app from Sonic you get a free slush! It's the perfect way to cool down on a hot day - for free!
Free Sandwich
Feeling hungry? Download the Schlotzsky's free app and join the 'Lotz4Me' guest rewards program. Get a free small original just by joining. Plus, earn $7 off your bill after your seventh visit.
Free Friday Smartfood Popcorn
Kroger
Download the coupon for the free 1.5 - 2.5 oz. popcorn today only. Redeem the coupon in participating Kroger stores by Sunday, May 14.
