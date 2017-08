EMBED >More News Videos Here are 10 breathtaking National Parks experiences you're going to want to add to your bucket list.

As the song goes, "This land is your land, this land is my land," and children around the country can explore their lands free of charge.The Department of the Interior's Every Kid in a Park program affords fourth graders free admission into more than 2,000 of the country's national parks and other federally managed lands.In order to receive their year-long admission pass, fourth graders must complete an educational activity on the Every Kid in a Park website.Program administrators note that the majority of American families live in cities and hope that the program will help the country's youth become "responsible stewards of our nation's natural and cultural heritage."More than 5 million people visit Texas' 14 national parks each year, according to the National Park Service.