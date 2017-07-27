FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --Leaning on its title of "most diverse county in the country," Fort Bend County is hosting a cultural awareness class Thursday for residents and law enforcement.
Organizers say the "Diversity and Living Together" seminar will offer people a way to feel comfortable and become knowledgeable about prominent cultures besides their own.
The free event is happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Patton Hall at 1521 Eugene Hiemann Circle in Richmond.
One of the lessons being learned will be on religion. Members of three groups - Sihks, Hindus and Muslims - will be taking questions at the event.
The public is invited but space is limited. You can sign up by visiting the county's website.
Fort Bend garnered the "most diverse county" title in a Rice University demographic study.
