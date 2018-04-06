SOCIETY

Former UT player teaming up with realtor to restore home of Austin bombing victim

For UT football player helping with repairs for Austin bombing victim. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a month after the deadly bombings in Austin, a victim's family is getting some good news.

Former University of Texas and NFL player Cedric Benson has teamed up with a realtor to help restore the home of Anthony House.

Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson (32) walks off the field in the fourth quarter of a football game against Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007 in Chicago.



House died when a package blew up at his front door on March 2.

A team of workers will start the work this month, which should be completed in three days.

The family has already picked out a certain design for the home and are hoping to move back in as soon as the work is complete.

RELATED: AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 5 explosions in 18 days
How the events of the Austin bombings unfolded

