SOCIETY

GANNY'S GARDEN: Former First Lady Barbara Bush continues to blossom

EMBED </>More Videos

Garden named in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush. (KTRK)

First Lady Barbara Bush's legacy continues in her grandchildren's new tribute video.

While growing up, the kids called her "Ganny." Now, they have a permanent garden in Maine named in her honor. As shown in the tribute video.

The four and a half minute video, dedicated to the former first lady, gives us an inside look Ganny's Garden.

Inspired by a needlepoint carpet she created, Mrs. Bush's grandchildren surprised her with the special garden in 2011.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgardeningfamilyMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News