SOCIETY

You can now own a lighthouse in Chesapeake Bay for $15k

EMBED </>More Videos

The historic lighthouse is up for auction until September. (gsaauctions.gov)

Have you ever wanted to explore a lighthouse? Well now you can own one for about $15,000.

A historic caisson-type Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, is up for auction.

The lighthouse is located about two miles off the shore and since it doesn't have an address, it goes by the latitude of -76.394399 and longitude of 39.188614.

Featuring wood flooring, a wrap-around deck and one pretty crazy ladder entryway, all while sitting twenty-five feet above water.

The land it's on, however, is still owned by the government and according to the listing, "the buyer will be obligated to acquire and maintain a right of occupancy accordingly."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyauctionhousinghomeownerslighthouse
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Saturday Extra - AARP
Saturday Extra Previous Segments
Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Flash Flood Warning issued for Waller Co.
Texans' Fuller out indefinitely after breaking collarbone
2 unaccounted for after Minnesota school explosion
Wife charged in fatal shooting of common-law husband
Warning of indoor heat stroke after girl wouldn't wake
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
President Trump signs Russia sanctions bill
James Comey inks book deal
Show More
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
Couple says kids were taken away over low IQ scores
Dow crosses 22,000 mark for first time
Former school employee in jail for sending nudes to student
More News
Top Video
Montrose District to light up SW Fwy bridges for nonprofits
Warning of indoor heat stroke after girl wouldn't wake
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese's for new donuts
James Comey inks book deal
More Video