WEEKEND GUIDE

Food, music and fun are waiting for you in Houston this weekend

(Richard Brew/Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The weekend is here and it's time get out and explore Houston at some of these fun events!

Friday, August 11
The Art of FuFu
2604 Dunlavy St., Houston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Live Music: Blackwater Roll
Central Green Park, Katy
7:45 p.m.

Ozomatli
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Rod Stewart with Special Guest Cyndi Lauper
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
7:30 p.m.

Tiny Kids Concert: Houston's Accordion Squeezy Squad
Rec Room 100 Jackson St., Houston
10:30 a.m.

Trekkies vs. Star Wars
Children's Museum of Houston
10:00 a.m.

Billy Joe Shaver at Armadillo Palace
Goode's Armadillo Palace
9:00 p.m.

iQuriousKids Family Day at Typhoon Texas
Typhoon Texas Waterpark, Katy

Darwin Macon Trio
Clear Lake Dodge, Webster
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Live music pet adoption. There is a fee for adopting an animal.

Back-to-School: Rock & Block Party
Houston Premium Outlets
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

BCO presents BOATS, Bats & Brew
Fonde Center Parking Lot, Houston
7:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pearland Farmer's Market
Pearland Town Center
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Help stuff backpacks for students of Sherwood Elementary School.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wells Fargo presents The Fab 5 & Texas Medical Center Orchestra: 50th Anniversary Tribute to The Beatles' Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:30 p.m.

Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Lloyd Hughes
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Urban Harvest Farmer's Market at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson featuring Jeremy Good
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

For more ideas on what to do this weekend, check out Community Impact and CultureMap Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyeventssummer funweekend guideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEEKEND GUIDE
What's happening around town today?
Houston's first outdoor roller rink opens today
Events that you don't want to miss today
Houston's famous Beer Can House
More weekend guide
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Check This Out Houston
Houston man claims Powerball prize worth $1 million
SPONSORED: VIDEO CHAT: August 10th - AARP - Digital help for caregivers
More Society
Top Stories
Man grazed by bullet when truck thief opens fire at him
Heat advisory issued for Friday
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
HPD to keep track of which bars over-serve
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
HEATED MEETING: Man throws money during HISD meeting
Show More
Charges dropped against deputies accused in search
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
Suspect wanted in Midtown bar burglaries
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library
More News
Photos
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
More Photos