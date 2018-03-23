SOCIETY

Florida hospital celebrates Channelview ISD bus crash survivor's birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Personnel at a Florida hospital expressed they were thrilled to have helped celebrate the birthday of one Channelview ISD bus crash survivor. (KTRK)

PENSACOLA, Florida (KTRK) --
At least one student remains in a Florida hospital recovering following the tragic charter bus accident.

But his road to recovery did not stop the student from celebrating his birthday. Earlier this week, personnel at a Florida said they celebrated the birthday of the Channelview ISD bus crash survivor.

In a tweet, the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola shared a photo of the crash survivor surrounded by staff members with the caption, "After surviving the I-10 bus crash on his way home to Channelview, Texas" the tweet began "Jose Valdez came to The Children's Hospital. Our staff was thrilled to celebrate his 17th birthday during the stay."

According to Channelview ISD's public information officer Mark Kramer, Valdez remains at the Florida hospital after suffering severe injuries during the fatal crash.

At this time it is unclear when he will return home.

Kramer also said that band director Aaron Allison returned home this week and is undergoing physical therapy. Allison is expected to be out of work for a while.

The health update on Valdez and Allison comes a week following the fatal wreck that killed 65-year-old charter bus driver, Harry Caligone and left multiple Channelview ISD students and staff injured.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybus driverbus crashstudentshospitalFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What is Earth Hour?
See this make-up artist's lip art inspired by "Coco"
Here she is! Meet the Ms. Pasadena Senior Pageant contestants
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
More Society
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
'Casual cop' called to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Show More
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
Babysitter arrested after 3-year-old found alone on sidewalk in Atascocita
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video