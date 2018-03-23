Florida hospital celebrates Channelview ISD bus crash survivor's birthday

PENSACOLA, Florida (KTRK) --At least one student remains in a Florida hospital recovering following the tragic charter bus accident.
But his road to recovery did not stop the student from celebrating his birthday. Earlier this week, personnel at a Florida said they celebrated the birthday of the Channelview ISD bus crash survivor.
In a tweet, the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola shared a photo of the crash survivor surrounded by staff members with the caption, "After surviving the I-10 bus crash on his way home to Channelview, Texas" the tweet began "Jose Valdez came to The Children's Hospital. Our staff was thrilled to celebrate his 17th birthday during the stay."
According to Channelview ISD's public information officer Mark Kramer, Valdez remains at the Florida hospital after suffering severe injuries during the fatal crash.
At this time it is unclear when he will return home.
Kramer also said that band director Aaron Allison returned home this week and is undergoing physical therapy. Allison is expected to be out of work for a while.
The health update on Valdez and Allison comes a week following the fatal wreck that killed 65-year-old charter bus driver, Harry Caligone and left multiple Channelview ISD students and staff injured.