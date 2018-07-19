SOCIETY

Flex your creative muscles at these discounted art classes in Houston

Have an artistic date night on the cheap (KTRK)

By Hoodline
If you're looking to boost your artistic abilities, take heed: Plenty of studios around town are offering discounts on beginner-level classes. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

50 percent off painting class





Join local artist Maya Imani Watson for a painting session. The class, held every first Saturday at The Flat, offers students a chance to practice painting techniques, with instruction from a seasoned expert, in a social environment. For a limited time, tickets for individuals and couples are discounted by more than 50 percent.

When: First Saturday of every month
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

82 percent off photography basics class





Explore the basics of photography with Jimmy Loyd, a portraitist, studio owner and freelance photojournalist for the Houston Chronicle. Throughout his 25-year career in photography, Loyd has captured digital and analog family portraits, professional headshots and in-the-moment sports images with ease. For 82 percent off the regular price, students can follow Loyd into the wild to learn proper composition and framing techniques through a hands-on workshop.
Where: 1111 Heights Blvd., Greater Heights
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

47 percent off glass fusing workshop





Join Mark Todd of Juggernaut Glass for an introduction to glasswork. With more than a decade of training under his belt, Todd blows and shapes molten material into works of art in an improvised fashion. Students can expect to learn the ins and outs of the process in a fun and safe environment -- at nearly 40 percent off the regular price.

Where: 214 E. 27th St., Sunset Heights
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
More News