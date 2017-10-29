EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2582035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SNAP STORY: 'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild her home

A heartwarming story in Houston on one of the coldest mornings in recent memory.An 81-year-old woman was moved to tears as dozens of volunteers arrived to help rebuild her home damaged during Hurricane Harvey.But among the 60 ExxonMobil volunteers were two of reality television's biggest stars, Chip and Joanna Gaines, best known from their hit TV show "Fixer Upper."The Waco couple came to help lift Doris Davis' spirits and help restore her home that was destroyed by the flood.Davis told Eyewitness News she wouldn't have been able to do any of this on her own, because she is aided in walking with a cane. She also uses a wheelchair to get around.She laughed as TV crews flooded into her home this morning with a steady stream of help, ready to get her back on her feet after the devastating storm.Davis said she had to wear a fur coat today, so she looks good on TV.When she walked up the drive way with family and friends, she teared up as the Gaines' came into view.They embraced on the driveway before getting to work on her damaged home.