SOCIETY

Fishing boy reels in 25-year-old purse with contents intact

April Deanhardt's purse and its contents were returned to her 25 years later. (April Deanhardt)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. --
When April Deanhardt was 32 years old, her purse was stolen out of a boat. Now, 25 years later, she's just had it returned.

That's because an 11-year-old reeled her purse, contents intact, out of a lake while he was fishing last week.

"It's quite humorous," Deanhardt's daughter, Abby Bolt, told WYFF, "considering the wallet, perfume, lipsticks, numerous credit cards from stores that were open 25 years ago, family pictures, 52 cents in change, a check book, a teasing comb, etc. -- it's a serious time capsule!"

The young fisherman was in a cove on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina on July 4 when he thought he caught a big fish. After he reeled it in, he discovered it was a purse.

It just so happened that one of the others on the fishing trip recognized the identification. It had the maiden name of an old family friend, so they reached out to return it.

Deanhardt told ABC News she was shocked when she was contacted about her long-lost purse. She said the lipstick is well-preserved, and the pen still works.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfishingbizarreu.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss
SoCal native fulfills childhood dream of becoming Disney inker
Join ABC13 for a Summer of Service to the community
Willie Nelson coming to Sugar Land
More Society
Top Stories
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
'He needs to have justice': Driver wanted in fatal hit and run
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Shot clerk drives 5 miles for help in NE Harris Co.
Video shows fatal crash involving Venus Williams
At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
Show More
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
14-year-old electrocuted when phone drops in bathtub
Smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence
Gas prices rebounding after hitting lowest level of the year
Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss
More News
Photos
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos