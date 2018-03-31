FUN STUFF

Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar and 'Coco' get Peeps treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

The Peepopotamus is just one of the entries in this year's Peep Show featuring 150 works of art crafted out of the sugary Easter treat. (Carroll County Arts Council PEEPshow)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. --
Fiona the hippo has finally made it: she's been crafted out of Peeps.

A Fiona sculpture, dubbed the Peepopotamus, is just one of the entries in this year's PEEPshow, an annual event sponsored by the Carroll County Arts Council in Maryland that features more than 150 dioramas, mosaics and sculptures crafted mostly out of the sugary Easter treat.

In addition to Fiona the Peepopotamus by Gail Garvey, this year's lineup of iconic characters also includes Peeper (Peter) Rabbit, "Coco"-inspired Hector: Day of the Peep, the Very Hungry Caterpeeper from the children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and a Krusty the Clown from "The Simpsons."

For those who can't visit the show in person, there's also an online contest through April 10 where viewers around the world can vote for their favorite Peeps creation. Each vote costs $1, and proceeds support the arts council. The five creators whose Peeps masterpieces win the most votes is honored with an official Peeps prize pack.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfun stuffeastercandyfoodbuzzworthyartu.s. & worldwhat's trendingMaryland
FUN STUFF
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
Have the need for speed? Try SpeedSportz Racing Park
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer
More fun stuff
SOCIETY
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Museum of Selfies pops up in southern California
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
More Society
Top Stories
6-year-old critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Friendswood
Man accused in daughter's pregnancy arrested in Porter
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
Soldier killed in Syria identified as 36-year-old from Texas
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Show More
Man arrested after opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Man sought on suspicion of raping 13-year-old boy
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
2 in custody after high-speed chase involving U-Haul truck
Lake Conroe reopens after being closed to boat traffic
More News
Top Video
Inspirational story: From gang life to assistant principal
6-year-old critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Friendswood
Man accused of trying to kidnap 17YO walking to school
Police chase ends with suspect crashing into patrol station
More Video