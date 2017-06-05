ABC13 CITY VIEW

Father and son graduate from UH together

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenneth and Hershel Levine, the father-son team who recently graduated together at the University of Houston, spoke to ABC13 about their experience. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Kenneth and Hershel Levine, the father-son team who recently graduated together at the University of Houston, spoke to ABC13 about their experience.

At 86 years old, Kenneth Levin was University of Houston's oldest graduate last semester. The occasion was more momentous as he isn't the only Levin graduating this spring.

Kenneth's son, Herschel, is also graduating during the same ceremony. Both of the men earned their bachelor's degree in political science.

The graduation happened on Mother's Day and was the perfect gift for one wife and mother, Judy Bluestein-Levin. Judy also attended UH when she was in her 20s.

Together, Judy and Herschel inspired Kenneth to go back to school.

Herschel started taking courses at Lone Star Community College when he was just 16 years old before he even started driving. Since he wasn't driving yet, his father would drive him to campus.

As he waited for his son, Kenneth enjoyed chatting with the students.

Herschel and Judy secretly submitted an application to Lone Star on Kenneth's behalf. In 2014, both Levins graduated with a two-year degree and decided to attend the University of Houston together.

Once Kenneth and Herschel started taking college classes together, Kenneth had one goal - to graduate with his son. Every class Kenneth has taken has been with Herschel enrolled in the same class.

When asked about his post-college plans, Kenneth responded that he plans to sleep. He says he may even attend graduate school if Herschel goes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyuniversity of houstonparentingcollegeABC13 City View
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 CITY VIEW
Ted Oberg offers look into minds of robbers
UH professor discusses homeless ordinance
City View 5-7-17 Segment 1
City View 5-7-17 Segment 3
More ABC13 City View
SOCIETY
Ted Oberg offers look into minds of robbers
Dr. Seuss museum opens
UH professor discusses homeless ordinance
Adopt and name a Galveston Bay dolphin
More Society
Top Stories
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Male found in body of water in NW Houston
Heavy downpours possible today
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on wild chase
Show More
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Tickets for Manchester United game on sale Wednesday
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Bird snatches Whataburger fry out of teen's mouth
More News
Top Video
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
More Video