HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Apparently, the Houston Rockets game is the hottest ticket in town on a Thursday night.
At least if you're Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, model Kate Upton, who is married to Verlander, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, rapper Travis Scott and University of Houston head football coach Major Applewhite.
The group, sitting courtside next to Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, added some extra star power to Toyota Center as they watched Chris Paul lift the Rockets to a 96-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
From posts on social media, it looks like the group had fun.
Verlander added a video on Instagram of him throwing a baseball into the crowd with the caption, "Just gettin' in my off day throwing session."
Meanwhile, Watson posted a photo showing the whole crew glued to the action on the court.
Watson and Scott, who is from Missouri City, also had the chance to check out the World Series ring given to Fertitta by Astros owner Jim Crane.
Absolutely, Jim! Thanks for mine! @astros #RunAsOne #HoustonRockets #WorldSeriesChamps #HOUSTONASTROS https://t.co/c4uAkuKCp2— Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) April 6, 2018
Applewhite made sure the University of Houston was well-represented.
He took the "First Shot," a free throw made by a well-known figure before each game. He made it, which means $5,000 will be donated to a local charity.
Applewhite also managed to squeeze in a selfie or two.
Takin a “big shot” at the Rockets game tonight for charity...the people you meet in the H! @trvisXX #HTown #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/zxOnwPIVjq— Major Applewhite (@CoachApplewhite) April 5, 2018
Ok...career night here. Met the champ @JustinVerlander #GoCoogs #GoStros pic.twitter.com/6BVauyPqaG— Major Applewhite (@CoachApplewhite) April 6, 2018
Now the question is, did our front row pass get lost in the mail?