Obituaries are usually an opportunity to look back on a life well lived through a pair of rose-colored glasses, but one Texas family threw convention to the wind to honor the life Price Mackenzie Davis actually lived -- the good, the bad and the hilarious.

Price Mackenzie Davis, of McKinney, formerly of Tyler, made his last inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on October 25th.A brilliant man, Price drifted through high school and then college, graduating, to his mother's great relief, from UT Tyler in May 2011, with a BS in Psychology.Price loved his family, fine cigars, Reese's Cups, "Two & a Half Men," beautiful women, and Macallan 12 ... and not necessarily in that order. He hated fettucine alfredo and hypocrites. But he loved to tell stories, and you could be sure 75 percent of every story was true.Although a less than average life span, Price did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed inappropriately at every chance, read what he wanted to read, and loved who he wanted to love.He is survived by his parents, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 2 nephews, 1 niece, and a ton of friends.There will be no viewing since his family refuses to honor his request to have him standing in the corner of the room with a glass of scotch in his hand and a cigar in his mouth so that he would appear natural to visitors.Since funeral services probably won't be allowed in any reputable house of worship, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Davis family home at 3:00pm on Nov. 11th.Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Price's life in their own way; raising a glass of your favorite beverage in his memory would be quite appropriate.Price was killed when he rushed into a burning pet store to save a litter of purring, adorable kittens. Or maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell stories.