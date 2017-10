A family full of Astros fans are giving up a chance to watch the World Series in person to raise money for their grandparents who lost their home during Hurricane Harvey.The Bueno family will raffle off two tickets to Game 3 on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Brianne Bueno says all proceeds will go to helping her grandparents. They had just renovated their Angleton home after the Memorial Day flood when they were flooded again during Harvey. Their home took on 27 inches of water and little could be saved.Bueno said her grandparents have done so much for her. Now, it's time to help them."They've supported us throughout so many things. They've helped my dad through school. They've helped me through life. They've always been there as my support system and someone I can lean on and I just only hope I can be that for them right now," Bueno told Eyewitness News."Oh my gosh. I broke down and cried. I broke down and cried," said Bueno's grandmother, Beatrice Gerard, when she learned about the raffle."He's always wanted to go," she added of her son and the World Series.Raffle tickets are $20 each. They will also be raffling off other Astros collectibles. You can contact Brianne on her Facebook page That's also where she will draw the winner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.