SOCIETY

Family raffling off World Series tickets to help grandparents who lost home during Harvey

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A family full of Astros fans are giving up a chance to watch the World Series in person to raise money for their grandparents who lost their home during Hurricane Harvey.

The Bueno family will raffle off two tickets to Game 3 on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Brianne Bueno says all proceeds will go to helping her grandparents. They had just renovated their Angleton home after the Memorial Day flood when they were flooded again during Harvey. Their home took on 27 inches of water and little could be saved.

Bueno said her grandparents have done so much for her. Now, it's time to help them.

"They've supported us throughout so many things. They've helped my dad through school. They've helped me through life. They've always been there as my support system and someone I can lean on and I just only hope I can be that for them right now," Bueno told Eyewitness News.

Raffle tickets are $20 each.

You can contact Brianne on her Facebook page.

That's also where she will draw the winner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysportsHouston Astroshurricane harveyworld seriesfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
NAACP urges black travelers to avoid American Airlines
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
Cheeto, Chanel-clad locals vying for fame on Live
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Astros look to bounce back in Game 2
FBISD to hire crossing guard at site of fatal crash
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
NAACP urges black travelers to avoid American Airlines
Sketches released in California mom kidnapping case
Student says Klein ISD harassed her about pledge
Texas Children's uses Astros run to help with kids improve
Show More
George H.W. Bush apologizes amid sex assault claim
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Deputies: $2M worth of meth found inside Chevy Malibu
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
More News
Photos
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Adorable newborn Astros fans appear on baseball cards
Where to find Kate Upton's Astros games outfits
Wings Over Houston takes flight!
More Photos