HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A family full of Astros fans are giving up a chance to watch the World Series in person to raise money for their grandparents who lost their home during Hurricane Harvey.
The Bueno family will raffle off two tickets to Game 3 on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Brianne Bueno says all proceeds will go to helping her grandparents. They had just renovated their Angleton home after the Memorial Day flood when they were flooded again during Harvey. Their home took on 27 inches of water and little could be saved.
Bueno said her grandparents have done so much for her. Now, it's time to help them.
"They've supported us throughout so many things. They've helped my dad through school. They've helped me through life. They've always been there as my support system and someone I can lean on and I just only hope I can be that for them right now," Bueno told Eyewitness News.
Raffle tickets are $20 each.
You can contact Brianne on her Facebook page.
That's also where she will draw the winner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff