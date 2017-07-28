Family celebrates fifth Eagle Scout accomplishment

A local teen celebrated a huge accomplishment as a Boy Scout before heading off to college.Aaron Arcos received his Eagle Scout Rank Thursday night, which is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America.Arcos is the fifth grandson of George and Kandy Hernandez to the achieve the rank and the fifth in his generation to complete the qualifications for Eagle.Arcos had to complete a service project as part of the Eagle certification."Through their service, Eagle projects have been completed at several local nonprofit organizations including the MD Anderson Family YMCA, Fish & Loaves Soup Kitchen and the American Legion Hall Post 560. All projects required intense planning on their part and an end result that would serve others of need," according to a press release.George and Kandy have been married for 47 years and have seven children and 13 grandchildren. Three of their children have been active Boy Scout volunteers and/or Troop leaders for more than 20 years."I was a Boy Scout as a young boy but didn't achieve this ranking because I had to work to help support our family. Thankfully one of my brothers did become and Eagle Scout. It gives me great pride to see my children active in the scout life with their sons. The time and dedication to accomplishing this ranking will ensure the solid development that youth need to succeed in life. Knowing our grandsons have real life experience in setting goals, challenging themselves and serving others make me and wife so very proud." George said.Arcos graduated this year from Waltrip High School and will be attending Sam Houston State University in September.