SOCIETY

Sage Rosenfels, ex-Houston Texans quarterback, finds new passion for housing in developing nations

EMBED </>More Videos

Sage Rosenfels says he wants to build "Safe T Homes" in Latin America, Asia and Africa. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans quarterback Sage Rosenfels has always wanted to help the less fortunate.

Ideas were flowing one weekend when he created "BBQ for Haiti," which attracted Sukup Manufacturing Company to join in to do some good.

Together, they are building "Safe T Homes," dwellings that are hurricane, earthquake, tornado, fire and termite proof. The structures can also sustain 140 mph winds.

The retired NFL player and part-time journalist traveled to Haiti this week to build the first Safe T Home.

Rosenfels said he has but one goal in mind.

"Be able to house families in Latin America, Asia, Africa and wherever else they may be needed," Rosenfels said.

The houses can be used in a variety of ways other than housing, from medical clinics to hospitals and schools.

The buildings can also have solar panels installed to provide electricity.

Rosenfels said one of the benefits of the homes is providing protection from the beating sun. These houses are between 10 and 12 degrees cooler on the inside, giving those who live inside a respite from the heat.

He says he hopes to return to Haiti in the near future to build even more of the homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHouston Texansnflhousinghaitiu.s. & worldcharitiesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News