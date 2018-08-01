Former Houston Texans quarterback Sage Rosenfels has always wanted to help the less fortunate.Ideas were flowing one weekend when he created "BBQ for Haiti," which attracted Sukup Manufacturing Company to join in to do some good.Together, they are building "Safe T Homes," dwellings that are hurricane, earthquake, tornado, fire and termite proof. The structures can also sustain 140 mph winds.The retired NFL player and part-time journalist traveled to Haiti this week to build the first Safe T Home.Rosenfels said he has but one goal in mind."Be able to house families in Latin America, Asia, Africa and wherever else they may be needed," Rosenfels said.The houses can be used in a variety of ways other than housing, from medical clinics to hospitals and schools.The buildings can also have solar panels installed to provide electricity.Rosenfels said one of the benefits of the homes is providing protection from the beating sun. These houses are between 10 and 12 degrees cooler on the inside, giving those who live inside a respite from the heat.He says he hopes to return to Haiti in the near future to build even more of the homes.